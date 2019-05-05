FC Edmonton beats Winnipeg’s Valour FC in CPL season opener

Oumar Diouck scored the winner in the 76th minute as FC Edmonton hung on to beat Valour FC 2-1 on Saturday to open their inaugural Canadian Premiere League season.

Mele Temguia also scored in the 46th minute for FC Edmonton (1-0-0) in front of 9,699 fans at Investors Group Field.

Michael Petrasso responded with a goal in the 86th for Winnipeg’s Valour FC (1-1-0), which opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over Victoria’s Pacific FC on Wednesday.

The seven CPL teams will each play 28 regular-season games, 14 home and 14 away.

Elsewhere in the league, Dominick Zator’s goal in the 78th minute was the difference as Cavalry FC (1-0-0) got by York 9 FC (0-1-1) in their season opener.

Akeem Garcia scored in the 30th minute and Luis Alberto Perea Perez followed with another in the 82nd as the Wanderers (1-1-0) beat Hamilton’s Forge FC (0-1-1).

