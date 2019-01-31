FC Edmonton adds 5 additional players to Canadian Premier League roster

FC Edmonton added five more players to its Canadian Premier League roster on Thursday including veteran English forward Tomi Ameobi.

The team also brought on board Ghanaian-Canadian midfielder Edem Mortotsi, Trinidad and Tobago international defender Kareem Moses, Spanish defender Ramon Soria and Senegal-born Belgian forward Oumar Diouck.

Ameobi, Mortotsi and Moses have all played for Edmonton in the past.

Ameobi, 30, played for Edmonton from 2014 through 2017, and ranks second all-time in goals (26) and third in appearances (107) across all competitions. He spent last season with FC Cincinnati in the USL.

“I don’t think I’ve met a better professional than Tomi Ameobi,” Jeff Paulus, FC Edmonton’s head coach and director of soccer operations, said in a statement. “I believe that putting some good players around him is going to help him be outstanding.”

Mortotsi, 25, spent the 2013 and 2014 seasons with Edmonton, making 14 appearances across all competitions.

“Edem, for me, is a player that is going to turn heads. Edem is one of the best passers of the football that I’ve ever seen,” said Paulus. “Edem is going to be a surprise player for everyone who doesn’t know him.”

Moses, 28, played for Edmonton in 2014 and 2015, making 47 appearances and scoring two goals. He was with FF Jaro of the Finnish second division in 2018. The Trinidadian international has won six caps for his country.

Soria, 29, played for Ottawa Fury in 2014 and Puerto Rico FC in 2016 and 2017. Last year he was with SD Formentera in the third tier of Spanish football.

Diouck, 24, was born in Senegal but moved to Belgium at the age of nine and has represented Belgium internationally at the youth level. Most recently he played for K.V.K. Tienen-Hageland in the Belgian third tier.

FC Edmonton had previously signed South Korean Son Yongchan and Canadians Randy Edwini-Bonsu, brothers Allan and Bruno Zebie, Connor James, Dylon Powley, Ajeej Sarkaria and Ajay Khabra.

The seven-team CPL kicks off its inaugural season on April 27.

