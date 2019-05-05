How the 1st place horse, Maximum Security, lost at the Kentucky Derby

The 145th Kentucky Derby ended like no other — with the winner being disqualified after crossing the finish line.

Country House, a longshot who placed second, was awarded the title after officials determined that Maximum Security had committed an interference foul.

READ MORE: Country House wins Kentucky Derby after 1st place finisher disqualified

The call was made after a roughly 20-minute video review prompted by complaints. Maximum Security was accused of blocking the path of other horses at Churchill Downs by making a wide turn on the rain-soaked track, contrary to the rules.

Country House jockey Flavien Prat explained after the race that Maximum Security never made contact with his horse, but another horse had hit the hip of Country House. It caused him to lose momentum, he said.

“I think it’s not only me, but also the horses between Maximum Security and Country House who have been affected,” he said.

WATCH: Country House jockey describes foul that led to disqualification

Officials determined that Maximum Security did interfere with the path of several horses as they navigated the last turn in the two-minute race.

They cited a rule that calls for disqualification if “a leading horse or any other horse in a race swerves or is ridden to either side so as to interfere with, intimidate, or impede any other horse or jockey.”

Maximum Security jockey Luis Saez said he didn’t put anyone in danger, but admitted that the horse “shied away from the noise of the crowd and may have ducked out a little.”

WATCH: Country House trainer comments on possible litigation following reversal

Gary West, who co-owns Maximum Security, told the Associated Press he thought it was “the most egregious disqualification in the history of horse racing.”

“And not just because it’s our horse,” he said.

The unprecedented turn of events prompted strong reaction — and a few jokes.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he disagreed with the call and chalked it up to “these days of political correctness.”

“The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby,” he tweeted on Sunday. “Not even close!”

The Kentucky Derby decision was not a good one. It was a rough & tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch. Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby – not even close! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

His personal lawyer, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, struck a different tone, but agreed that Maximum Security “won it on the track.”

Maximum Security ran an exceptional race. Usually a horse that is challenged several times during a race falls behind. This horse stood up to all challengers and was stronger at the end. He won it on the track for sure. https://t.co/mSod1gjDph — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 5, 2019

The drama drew comparisons to when Steve Harvey named the wrong winner in the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, and when the La La Land was mistakenly named best picture winner at the Oscars in 2017.

I'm sorry, there's been a mistake. Country House, you just won the #KentuckyDerby2019! pic.twitter.com/CXYiCc6ig2 — Ben Abramowitz (@ben_abramowitz) May 4, 2019

With files from the Associated Press and Reuters