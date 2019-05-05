266 fallen police officers honoured at 20th annual Ontario police memorial ceremony

More than two-hundred police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty were remembered at the 20th annual Ontario Police Memorial Foundation’s Ceremony of Remembrance in Toronto on Sunday.

The names of fallen officers were read aloud by two recruits representing the latest graduating class from the Ontario Police College at Queen’s Park Circle.

The Police Pipe Bands led officers from across Ontario, the U.S., and Europe in a march along Queen’s Park Crescent. They arrived to the steps of the legislature just before 11 a.m. for the official start of the ceremony.

Premier Doug Ford was in attendance to deliver remarks about the heroic efforts of fallen officers at the ceremony.

“I have the greatest respect for Ontario’s finest,” he said.

“And I am heartbroken for the lives lost while protecting our communities and working to keep Ontario safe. My deepest personal condolences to all of you — the families, friends, and colleagues of the fallen.”

Ford promises in his speech that the government will always stand by the men and woman who put their lives at risk every day to protect the people of Ontario.

“We owe a debt to these officers that we can never repay. But we vow to do everything we can to support their colleagues and friends who continue on, every day. Your continued service is truly a tribute to the fallen.”

Families and friends of the fallen, police officers, dignitaries and members of the public were in attendance.