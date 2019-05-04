Sports
May 4, 2019 11:50 pm
Updated: May 4, 2019 11:51 pm

WHL Roundup: Saturday, May 4, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. – Dante Hannoun had a goal and two assists and Ian Scott earned his league-leading fourth shutout of the playoffs as the Prince Albert Raiders blanked the Vancouver Giants 4-0 on Saturday in Game 2 of the Western Hockey League final.

Sergei Sapego, Noah Gregor and Brett Leason also scored for the Raiders, who evened the series 1-1 after dropping the opener 5-4.

Scott only had to make 15 saves for the shutout as Prince Albert outshot the Giants 27-10 through two periods for a three-goal lead heading into the third.

David Tendeck turned aside 30-of-33 shots for Vancouver, which hosts Game 3 on Tuesday.

The Raiders went 1 for 5 on the power play while the Giants finished 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

