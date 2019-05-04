Missing Devon woman found deceased
A missing Devon woman has been found deceased, according to RCMP.
Kathleen Rose Ferraz-Duchesneau had been missing since January 6.
Her vehicle was found parked and running in the median between the north and southbound lanes of Highway 60, just south of the Devon Bridge.
Just days after the 25-year-old’s disappearance, RCMP said they had been following up on tips from the public but no “viable information or sighting had resulted.” There is also no sufficient evidence to suggest this is a criminal incident, police said.
Family, friends and complete strangers formed several search parties to try to locate Ferraz-Duchesneau.
Her body was found Friday.
