May 4, 2019 9:38 am

President’s Choice sauces recalled due to potential presence of glass fragments

By Staff The Canadian Press
Loblaw Companies Ltd. has recalled three sauces including President’s Choice Creamy Horseradish in 250 ml bottles with best before dates up to Sept. 9, 2019.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling certain President’s Choice brand and PC Black Label brand sauces due to the potential presence of glass fragments.

The affected products include President’s Choice Creamy Horseradish in 250 ml bottles with best before dates (BBD) up to Sept. 9, 2019, President’s Choice Thai Red Curry Cooking Sauce in 400 ml bottles with BBD up to Dec. 15, 2019 and PC Black Label Lemon Curd in 250 ml bottles with BBD up to Sept. 21, 2019.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

The CFIA says there have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.

