High water levels keep Quebecers on guard

Flood-weary Quebecers are on guard as water levels remain high in several regions across the province on Saturday.

Hydro-Québec opened some of its dams Friday to allow water to pass through and relieve pressure on reservoirs.

Severe spring flooding has wreaked havoc across Quebec for more than two weeks, forcing several municipalities to launch a state of emergency and issue evacuation orders.

Urgence Québec says more than 5,300 residences are flooded and more than 3,700 are isolated as of Friday evening. Rising floodwaters have forced nearly 10,500 people from their homes.

The majority of evacuees are from Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, a town northwest of Montreal, where thousands were forced to flee their homes after a dike failed one week ago.

The City of Montreal has also extended its state of emergency for a second time, citing high water levels. Mayor Valérie Plante announced the decision Friday afternoon, saying the situation is under control but water levels have not dropped.

