Plane crashes into Jacksonville-area river, after flying from Guantanamo Bay with 142 aboard: reports
Nearly 150 passengers were unharmed after a Boeing 737 that had travelled from Naval Air Station Guantanamo Bay crashed in the St. Johns River near Naval Air Station Jacksonville, reports said Friday night.
The plane, a Miami Air flight, ended up in the water but was not submerged, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
Every passenger was alive and accounted for.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the plane was chartered by the Department of Defense (DOD) for a flight from Guantanamo Bay to Jacksonville, CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave tweeted Friday.
News 4 Jax also reported the plane’s origin, citing a release from Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
The White House had been briefed and was offering support, WJXT 4 reporter Vic Micolucci tweeted.
Boeing tweeted that it was “aware of an incident in Jacksonville” and was gathering information.
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted that teams were working to control any jet fuel in the water.
