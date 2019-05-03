2019 Canadian Football League Draft features London, local connections

Two Western Mustangs and two Londoners heard their names called in this year’s Canadian Football League Draft.

All four are headed west.

Mustang linebacker Fraser Sopik was selected 31st overall by the defending Grey Cup champion Calgary Stampeders. Two picks later, the B.C. Lions drafted Hakeem Johnson at number 33. Scott Hutter, a standout at AB Lucas, went to the Edmonton Eskimos in the sixth round and Winnipeg selected fellow Londoner Nick Hallett, who attended Sir Frederick Banting, with the 61st selection.

Hutter just completed his fourth year with the Laurier Golden Hawks as a starting defensive back. He was named an OUA second team All-Star. Hutter is also a two-time Academic All-Canadian. Hutter was awarded Laurier’s Luke Fusco Academic Athletic Achievement Award following the 2017-18 athletic season.

Hallett attends the University of Toronto where he has settled in as a defensive back. He was limited to three games in 2018, but recorded 13 tackles and scored his first OUA touchdown.

Sopik began the year with the expectation surrounding him that he would be drafted and the linebacker excelled under that microscope. He was named USports Stand-up Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and is known for his on-field vision.

The Mustangs had holes to fill in the secondary heading into 2018 and Johnson stepped in and played very well earning an invitation to the national CFL combine. He helped the Mustangs reach the Vanier Cup for a second consecutive year. Western won the Vanier Cup in 2017.

This coming week, East/West Bowl festivities will kick off and the Mustangs will be well-represented. Western head coach Greg Marshall will coach the West team that will feature Marc Liegghio, Brett Ellerman, Bleska Kambamba and Dylan Giffen of the Mustangs.