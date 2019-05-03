‘Violent and dangerous’ Hamilton man arrested, again: police

A man described by Hamilton police as ‘violent and dangerous’ and who’s been arrested many times over the past few years, is in custody once again.

This time, 41-year-old James Tupper from Hamilton was wanted in connection to an assault on April 17 that sent a victim to the hospital.

Police did not reveal the nature of the assault in order to protect other parties involved.

Officers arrested Tupper on the mountain near Upper James and Mohawk Friday after a tip from the public.

He was arrested without incident.

Media Relations Officer Lorraine Edwards told Global News Radio that this arrest is not the first arrest for Tupper and that he has been picked up on multiple occasions over the years.

In one of the notable arrests, which happened less than a year ago in August (2018), Police arrested Tupper after a call about a man jumping rooftop to rooftop in the area of Somerset Avenue and Barnesdale Avenue North.

The investigation revealed the man was Tupper, who was wanted for uttering threats, harassment, and breach of probation.

Police officers cordoned off the area and Tupper surrendered without incident.

On Friday, Tupper was arrested on warrants for assault with a weapon, assault, criminal harassment, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving disqualified, and six counts failing to comply probation.

