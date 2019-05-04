Fill mom up with food and love on Mother’s Day in Calgary

Just in time for Mother’s Day, #YYC5 has tracked down some of our viewers’ favourite spots in Calgary to take mom for brunch on her special day.

Tim’s Café should not be confused with the “other” Tim’s.

This homestyle eatery can be found in the community of Forest Lawn and you certainly won’t see any Timbits here!

What you will find is a meal as good as mom makes — hearty and home-cooked.

Word on the street is the prices here will make mom proud.

You’ll find a lot of history at Fort Calgary, including their legendary Mother’s Day brunch.

The fort’s award-winning buffet goes on forever and features both an omelette and pasta station.

You’re sure to find something to suit any mom’s taste. Tickets are required for this popular spot and will also get you entry into the museum afterwards.

The Calgary Zoo will tame your little beasts so mom can sit back and sip on non-alcoholic-themed drinks.

Their cleverly-created craft station will also keep the kiddos occupied long enough for mom to enjoy a trip to the Belgian waffle bar or for her to indulge in one of their many decadent desserts.

This event also requires a ticket to be purchased ahead of time.

READ MORE: Mother’s Day gifts: 20 gift ideas $50 and under

When it comes to brunch, there’s no monkeying around at Monki Breakfastclub & Bistro.

Their mantra — “do brunch differently” — says it all and that is certainly what they do.

From pancake breakfast tacos, brisket hash and a bounty of what they call “benes” (think eggs benedict with a seriously tasty twist), Monki’s menu is full of one-of-a-kind fare.

OEB Breakfast is a true Calgary success story.

Chef Mauro Martina opened his first location in 2009 in Bridgeland and has been growing his breakfast and brunch business ever since.

There are now three locations in Calgary, one in Edmonton and plans for several more locations throughout Western Canada and the United States.

Server Sylvia Brach has been with OEB for the last three years and says Martina has “incredible vision.”

“I think what he’s done with the food menu for brunch is outstanding,” Brach gushed.

She points to such menu items as the French toast trifle with torched French meringue, the croque madame with truffles and artisan brioche and their numerous breakfast poutines that include ingredients like lobster and scallops as some of the more “interesting” food options OEB specializes in.

If you still haven’t decided on what to do for mom for Mother’s Day, rest assured you can’t go wrong treating her to brunch.

Not only will mom get to sleep in on Sunday, she’ll end the day with a full belly and an even fuller heart.