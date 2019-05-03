Students versus teachers in Calgary top chef competition: ‘A warzone of cooking!’

It was a flurry of knives on cutting boards on a busy day in the kitchen classroom at Bearspaw Christian School in Calgary.

Teacher Carmaine Hall had her hands full helping her students train for a big competition.

“Remember to have that blade away from you as you mince,” Hall said. “Because mincing garlic is one of your top skills.”

The students were warming up for a fun top chef battle at the school, taking on their teachers in the competition.

“It just creates this new competitive dynamic!” Grade 10 student Dami Aro said.

Thirty-two people will be taking part when teachers and students team up in groups of four in a “kitchen stadium” at the school.

“We’re going to pull everything out to the gym and set it up like you see on TV shows,” Grade 12 student Julia Herperger said. “You have your countertops, your ovens — but out there in the gym.”

The students are looking forward to showcasing their skills in the large venue.

“[It will be] a huge coliseum essentially,” Aro said. “Just a warzone of cooking!”

Along with providing a chance for some friendly competition, the event is also helping the young chefs develop their cooking abilities.

“What Carmaine is doing with the students, it’s incredible!” principal Jenn Lockhart said. “I never learned that sort of skill when I was in high school. And they go home and they prepare meals for their parents, so that’s just a great skill to have.”

The teams know they’ll be working with sirloin steak for their main dish and mango in the dessert round, with all kinds of surprise ingredients to come on the evening of the event.

“The competition is on May 4,” Hall said. “So we’ve decided to call it “May The Fork Be With You,” just to give it a bit of a Star Wars flair.”