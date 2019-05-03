Post-election honeymoon may be over for P.E.I.’s convivial rivals

The unconventionally convivial relationship of the incoming P.E.I. premier and the Opposition Green party has hit an early rough patch.

After an election campaign filled with mutual declarations of respect, Tory Leader Dennis King warmly hugged Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker in a CBC interview, and he has acknowledged “co-operation and collaboration” would be key to his government’s future.

King even mused about the possibility of including other parties in his cabinet.

On Tuesday, he succeeded in receiving the confidence of the lieutenant-governor to form a minority government.

But in an interview Friday, Bevan-Baker said he’s concerned that King went to the lieutenant-governor without first having a written agreement of support from either of the opposition parties.

Bevan-Baker says it’s too soon for him to say that his party is “absolutely willing” to support the new Tory government in the legislature.

He also is now saying he’s “cool” to the idea of having one of his party’s legislators in a multi-party Tory cabinet.

The Tories won 12 seats in the April 23 election, while the Green Party won eight and the Liberals six, creating the first minority outcome in a P.E.I. election since 1890.

A byelection is to occur in Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park following the deaths of Green party candidate, Josh Underhay, and his young son in a boating mishap on the Hillsborough River last month.