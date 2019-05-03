Impaired driver busted at home with cocaine, cash, and meth

A Winnipeg man is behind bars and facing a number of drug-related charges after a police investigation sparked by a single-vehicle accident at a local business.

Police said they were called Thursday afternoon by a business in the Mission industrial area about an intoxicated man who had driven his truck into a fence.

The same truck was later involved in a collision near St. Anne’s Road and Fermor Avenue.

Police found the damaged vehicle that evening in the 300 block of Marion Street, where they were told by a passenger in the truck that the driver had left for his suite 15 minutes earlier and hadn’t returned.

READ MORE: Your drugs may have drugs in them: safety group finding meth in cocaine, other drugs

Upon arriving at the suite, police found an open door and the driver passed out on the couch, surrounded by cocaine and cash. He was woken up by police and arrested.

A search of the suite turned up 15 grams of cocaine (street value of $1,200), 5.45 ounces of meth (street value of $4,300), two digital scales covered with a white residue, four cell phones, $15,635 in cash, and packaging material.

Michael Robert Labossiere, 25, faces charges of operating a conveyance while impaired, possessing meth for the purpose of trafficking, possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possessing of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He was also processed on an outstanding warrant for having his parole suspended.

Officers investigating an impaired driver found the male at his residence passed out on his couch with cocaine and cash near him. A search resulted in the seizure of 5.45 ounces of meth, 15 grams of cocaine, $15,635, scales, packaging materials and phones. https://t.co/xjAkALwtHd — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 3, 2019

WATCH: Winnipeg police drug bust nets more than $120K in drugs