‘Crime doesn’t pay’: criminal property forfeiture fund provides $130K to Brandon Police

The province is funding the Brandon Police Service to the tune of more than $130,000 drawn from Manitoba Justice’s Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund, Justice Minister Cliff Cullen announced Friday.

The investment includes more than $86,000 for a drone, $20,000 for night-vision goggles, $18,000 for gas masks, and $8,000 for the youth cadet program.

“These significant investments will enhance public safety in Brandon and the surrounding regions by equipping police with the tools they need to stay safe and do their jobs more effectively,” said Cullen.

“These tools will help to save lives and enhance officer safety, and the Manitoba government is pleased to provide this support to the Brandon Police Service.”

Brandon is also receiving $8,000 for its Crime Stoppers program, to be used toward promotional materials and rewards.

The funding, said Cullen, is part of more than $1.6 million that has been distributed to police agencies across the province this year from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund.

“Using funds taken from criminals to support police service equipment and programming sends a powerful message to the public that crime doesn’t pay,” said Brandon police chief Wayne Balcaen.

“This funding allocation from the provincial government will ensure that our work towards a safer community and engagement with our youth can continue.”

