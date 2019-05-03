2 men injured, 1 critically in North York robbery: police

Toronto police are investigating reports of a robbery near Steeles Avenue West and Islington Avenue that injured two people Friday morning.

Police said officers were called to a commercial building in the area of Millwick and Milvan drives just after 9 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said two people were treated at the scene. They said one person was suffering from life-threatening injuries. Another person had minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

More to come.

CHECK ADDRESS:

Millwick Dr + Milvan Dr

-Reports of robbery

-Commercial building

-2 men with injuries

-1 man's injuries very serious

-Police o/s

-Investigating#GO798063

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 3, 2019