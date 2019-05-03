Crime
May 3, 2019 12:24 pm

2 men injured, 1 critically in North York robbery: police

By Web Writer  Global News

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Toronto police are investigating reports of a robbery near Steeles Avenue West and Islington Avenue that injured two people Friday morning.

Police said officers were called to a commercial building in the area of Millwick and Milvan drives just after 9 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said two people were treated at the scene. They said one person was suffering from life-threatening injuries. Another person had minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Commercial Building
Crime
GTA Robbery
Millwick Drive and Milvan Drive
Police
Robbery
Toronto Police
Toronto robbery

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.