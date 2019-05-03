2 men injured, 1 critically in North York robbery: police
Toronto police are investigating reports of a robbery near Steeles Avenue West and Islington Avenue that injured two people Friday morning.
Police said officers were called to a commercial building in the area of Millwick and Milvan drives just after 9 a.m.
Toronto paramedics said two people were treated at the scene. They said one person was suffering from life-threatening injuries. Another person had minor injuries and was transported to hospital.
More to come.
