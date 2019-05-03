Moore’s Morning Sports Briefing for Friday, May 3

Gooooooooddddd Morning!

Winnipeg Blue Bombers GM Kyle Walters used the 2019 CFL draft to bolster the team’s Canadian depth on both the offensive and defensive lines by using five of his nine picks at those two positions.

It began with the selection of University of Windsor guard Drew Desjarlais with the fourth overall pick. Desjarlais joined Christian Aumell on the 680 CJOB Sports Show following his selection, to talk about how a strong performance at the National Combine in March helped put him on “the radar.”

Desjarlais is 6’2″ and 307 pounds, and played at both left and right guard during his 27-game career with the Lancers.

With the very next pick, Walters chose University of Tennessee defensive end Jonathan Kongbo who suffered a torn ACL midway through last season.

Kongbo said he’ll consult with Bombers medical staff to determine how much he’ll be able to participate in training camp later this month.

Bombers also have a potential heir apparent to Andrew Harris after selecting University of North Dakota running back Brady Oliveira in the second round. UBC defensive Lineman connor Griffiths and University of Hawaii Center Asotui Eli were taken in the third and fourth rounds.

Eli missed all of 2018 with an injury, but is seen as a prospect loaded with potential. In the fifth through eighth rounds, the Blue Bombers drafted Mount Allison wide receiver Malik Richards, U of M Bison defensive lineman Tariq LaChance, and DBs Nick Hallett and Kerfalla Exume from Toronto and Montreal respectively.

LaChance was one of seven U of M Bisons drafted last night. Offensive lineman Zack Williams was first out of the gate, taken in the third round by Calgary, 28th overall. Receiver Shai Ross went in the fifth round to Edmonton, and joining LaChance in the sixth round was fellow defensive lineman Chris Larsen who went to Ottawa.

Defensive linemen Derek Dufault and Samson Abbott were seventh round selections by Hamilton and the RedBlacks respectively. Running back Jamel Lyles was taken in the eighth round by his home-province BC Lions.

Matthew Savoie says it’s not a slam dunk that he’ll be going to the University of Denver after going #1 overall in yesterday’s WHL Bantam Draft to the Winnipeg Ice.

The Ice also traded up for the #2 pick and took center Conor Geekie of the Yellowhead Chiefs.

In the NHL playoffs, Boston’s big guns delivered offensively, and Tuukka Rask made 39 saves as the Bruins beat Columbus 4-1 to even that series at 2-2. Patrice Bergeron scored twice and David Pastrnak once after being held to just a single goal in the first three games.

Philipp Grubauer stopped all 32 shots he faced as Colorado shut out San Jose 3-0 to leave that series tied 2-2. Nathan MacKinnon stretched his post-season points streak to eight games with his sixth goal, which stood up as the winner.

The Portage Terriers are Anavet Cup Champs for the fourth time as they blasted Battleford 7-3 to take the series in five games. The MJHL champs will be Team West in the RBC Cup National Jr. A Tournament which starts a week from tomorrow in Brooks, Alberta.

The Raptors had their lunch fed to them in a 116-95 loss to Philadelphia, and once again Kawhi Leonard was left to carry the load offensively, as he had 33 points for Toronto who now trail that series 2-1.

And the Blue Jays lost 6-2 to the LA Angels, who swept that three game series.

