Dinos quarterback earns nod at Lieutenant Governor Awards

University of Calgary Dinos quarterback Adam Sinagra was among U Sports athletes honoured at Thursday’s Lieutenant Governor Athletic Awards.

The annual awards recognize the top male and female athletes playing university sports in Canada.

Sinagra would lose out to Laval Rouge et Or’s Mathieu Betts, but received a commemorative gold ring to celebrate a stellar year.

“The Lieutenant Governor Athletic Awards represent the highest honour for our student-athletes in Canada,” said U Sports president Graham Brown. “This year’s nominees are not only outstanding athletes, but they are also glowing ambassadors for the entire U Sports membership.”

Winners are selected through a combined vote of the Canadian Athletic Foundation and a public online poll.

The economics student nailed 3,233 passing yards en route to a seamless 8-0 record in the regular season for U of C.

The performance earned Sinagra the Hec Crighton award for the most outstanding football player in U Sports.

UBC Thunderbirds volleyball player Kiera Van Ryk took home top female athlete of the year honours.

Van Ryk and Betts each received a custom-made fossil-stone trophy and a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship further their studies at a Canadian university.