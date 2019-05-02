Ford government protests draw comparisons to those of the Harris government

Anti-Doug Ford chants could be heard in several cities across Ontario on May 1st as groups gathered to protest cuts made by the provincial government.

Although, the most recent demonstrations are just a few that have taken place since Ford was elected premier in early June of 2018, over that time, many of the protests have drawn comparisons to those that took place during Mike Harris’ run as premier.

“They both made cuts to education and health care,” said Kathy Brock, a policy studies professor at Queen’s University.

She also believes both Harris and Ford share a similar agenda, which is to make cuts and get the budget under control.

The protests took place in numerous cities such as Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa, and Kingston. Many in attendance were protesting the cuts to education after the provincial government announced that it would increase high school class sizes and turn to e-learning alternatives with only a 1.2 per cent increase in funding.

“This government doesn’t listen,” said Lesley Jamieson, one of the organizers of the Kingston protest.

Jamieson has been at the centre of the Ford government demonstrations since he was elected and she says these will continue until teachers and other labour workers are heard.

“They [provincial government] do not talk to frontline workers, families and they make these cuts that are devastating to these peoples’ lives,” said Jamieson on Tuesday in Kingston.

Ford is also facing criticism from Kingston and the Islands MPP Ian Arthur, who told Global News that these demonstrations are significantly worse than those of the Harris era and that the people of Ontario have the right to be furious and should fight back against the Ford cuts.

Although, understanding of the seriousness of the cuts and the effects they have on families across the province, Brock says the protests are a problem that many politicians face when they sway from their initial platform in order to get votes. Through her studies, Brock says the modern-day voter has become entitled and expects more from their elected officials than ever before.

“We’ve moved beyond transactional politics into a period of entitlement and people expect their governments to do more for them than ever in the past, said Brock.

The Kingston and District Labour Council tells Global News that they have a calendar filled with upcoming demonstrations against the Ford government, including one on June 7th and 8th at Queens Park, which will mark the one year anniversary of premier Ford being elected.