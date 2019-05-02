Air Canada finds ‘solution that works’ on early morning flight between Penticton and Vancouver
Air Canada has altered plans on changing its flight schedules between Penticton and Vancouver.
Originally, Air Canada had plans to drop the 6 a.m. Penticton to Vancouver flight — replacing it with a 9:45 a.m. flight — and the 10:50 p.m. arrival from Vancouver.
On Thursday, the airline announced a compromise that will begin June 1, though there will be no 6 a.m. flight for the next month.
“We have made a decision to change the first flight from Penticton to Vancouver, from what had been a 9:45 a.m. flight, to now an 8 a.m. flight,” said Serge Corbeil of Air Canada. Commuters will now arrive in Vancouver at approximately 9 a.m.
He added this allows people to go to Vancouver for same-day business “and get a full day of business in Vancouver.”
The return flight from Vancouver to Penticton will be at 6:35 p.m.
The city held a survey, which said the 6 a.m. flight was of particular importance to many travellers.
“Overall, it’s a compromise that works,” said Corbeil. “When we looked at the first change, from a 6 a.m. flight to 9:45 [a.m.], the community told us it was a big gap, it was a fairly significant change in the schedule.
“And in working collectively, we were able to look at that without impacting the rest of our network.”
Asked if this was a win-win scenario between Air Canada’s needs and Penticton’s, Corbeil said yes.
“I believe so,” he said. “For people who travel on Air Canada and Air Canada Express, it is a solution that works for all.
“We can never look at our network in isolation. A change here sometimes makes a difference on other markets. That’s why it took a bit of time to really look at what would be the impact and making sure it was not impacting other stations.”
