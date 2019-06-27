Two large B.C. dust devils captured on video — how do you know it’s not a tornado?

Two large dust devils have been spotted in B.C. in the past couple of months.

The most recent one was captured on video in Chilliwack by Global BC viewer Chris Maniak on Wednesday.

That video comes just over two months after Cole Finn caught one in Chase on April 24.

But how do you know it’s a dust devil and not a tornado when they look so similar? The difference is really quite simple.

A tornado is associated with a parent cell or a cumulonimbus cloud and touches the ground and the cloud. Whereas, a dust devil comes from a hot, blue sky day!

Dust devils are created when there is intense heating of the ground. This heating causes air to rise rapidly and in the just right conditions, the column of air can begin to rotate.

On average, dust devils can reach 200 metres high and span three to 30 metres wide.

Dust devils are most often weaker than tornadoes (up to EF0) but have been known to cause damage, so it is recommended to stay well away for safety.

