Man charged in Quinte West gas station robbery investigation

A man with no fixed address is facing charges in two alleged armed robberies at the same gas station in Quinte West.

According to OPP, a gas bar on Dundas Street West in the city of Quinte West was robbed twice several months back — once on Jan. 13 and again on Jan. 16.

Police say the man responsible for the armed robberies was caught on security cameras at the gas station. OPP released those images to the public back in January asking for assistance to find the man.

On April 30, OPP say officers with the ROPE Squad and the community street crime unit located a suspect.

Police arrested 42-year-old Michale Lisk in Colborne, and charged him with two counts armed robbery, two charges for wearing a disguise, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of driving without a valid licence.

OPP did not respond to a request for further details.