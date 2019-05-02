Nova Scotia athletic federation to stop offering high school rugby

The governing body of Nova Scotia’s high school athletics has cancelled high school rugby, effective Thursday.

A memo obtained by Global News says that the board of governors at the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation (NSSAF) came to the decision after a “thorough review of incident report data provided by the School Insurance Program.”

A request for comment from the NSSAF was not immediately returned.

Rugby Nova Scotia has issued a response to the news, saying they were “very disappointed with the decision.”

They’ve requested a meeting with the NSSAF to better understand what led to the decision.

“This will affect thousands of students, parents, coaches, match officials and supporters,” said Geno Carew, president of Rugby Nova Scotia, in the release.

The Cape Breton Victoria Regional Centre for Education has confirmed to Global News that an international student at Sydney Academy was injured during a rugby match on Wednesday.

“EHS responded to the site and the student is receiving medical attention,” Marjorie Graham, a spokesperson for the schoolboard said in a statement.

“Out of respect for the student’s family and their privacy, we will not be providing any further comment or information at this time.”

More to come.