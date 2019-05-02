No injuries reported after Calgary school bus enters ditch

Calgary police say no injuries were reported after a school bus went into a ditch on Thursday.

It happened in the area of 162 Avenue S.W. and 37 Street S.W. at around 8:20 a.m.

In a statement emailed to Global News, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said there were students on the bus at the time.

“The investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of the incident,” CPS said. “Alcohol and drugs are not factors.”