Traffic
May 2, 2019 2:17 pm
Updated: May 2, 2019 2:21 pm

No injuries reported after Calgary school bus enters ditch

By Online Reporter  Global News

A school bus sits in a ditch on the side of the road in the area of 162 Avenue S.W. and 37 Street S.W. on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Global News / Tom Reynolds
A A

Calgary police say no injuries were reported after a school bus went into a ditch on Thursday.

It happened in the area of 162 Avenue S.W. and 37 Street S.W. at around 8:20 a.m.

READ MORE: Student airlifted to hospital after school bus rollover in southern Alberta

In a statement emailed to Global News, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said there were students on the bus at the time.

“The investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of the incident,” CPS said. “Alcohol and drugs are not factors.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bus
Bus In Ditch
calgary bus
Calgary bus ditch
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Service
Calgary Traffic
Kids
no injuries
Students

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.