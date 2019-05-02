bc children's hospital lottery draw
May 2, 2019 11:17 am
Updated: May 2, 2019 11:28 am

WATCH LIVE: 2019 BC Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery draw

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH LIVE: The Grand Prize Draw is set for 8:30 a.m.

The grand prize draw of the BC Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery is set for Thursday, May 2, 2019.

The sold-out draw will take place live at Global BC’s studio during the Global BC Morning News.

WATCH: Michael Newman takes us on a tour of one of the BC Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery grand prize properties. The builder show Global News a few of the creative features in the home.

The grand prize winner of the lottery can choose between one of seven luxury home packages or $2.2 million in tax-free cash.

All told, more than 3,200 prizes worth over a total of $3.8 million will be awarded.

 

 

 

 

