WATCH LIVE: 2019 BC Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery draw

The grand prize draw of the BC Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery is set for Thursday, May 2, 2019.

The sold-out draw will take place live at Global BC’s studio during the Global BC Morning News.

WATCH: Michael Newman takes us on a tour of one of the BC Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery grand prize properties. The builder show Global News a few of the creative features in the home.

The grand prize winner of the lottery can choose between one of seven luxury home packages or $2.2 million in tax-free cash.

All told, more than 3,200 prizes worth over a total of $3.8 million will be awarded.