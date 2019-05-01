2 Canadian organizations invited to G7 Women Summit in Paris, France

The London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC) and Toronto’s Persons Against Non-State Torture (NST) have been invited to the Women 7 (W7) Summit in Paris, France.

The two are the only Canadian groups among only 100 civil society organizations and activists invited to the W7 on May 9 and 10 at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

According to a release, French President Emmanuel Macron has focused on women’s equality since his presidency of the G7 began on Jan. 1.

READ MORE: France adopts Canada’s focus on gender equality as G7 summit host

“It’s powerful for our organization to see the work of the London Abused Women’s Centre recognized internationally and speaks to the valuable work provided by our team,” LAWC executive director Megan Walker said in a statement.

Walker will attend the summit on behalf of LAWC while co-founders of Persons Against Non-State Torture, Jeanne Sarson and Linda MacDonald, will represent their organization.

“We are acutely aware of our global responsibility to break the silence of the reality that women and female children endure non-State torture in Canada and around the world,” Sarson and MacDonald wrote in a statement.

READ MORE: Peterborough activist Rosemary Ganley to receive YMCA Peace Medal

Several sessions and roundtables are scheduled for the first day of W7 meetings on May 9 with the aim of formulating official recommendations to submit to the G7 Ministers for Gender Equality. There will also be a meeting with the Advisory Council on Gender Equality.

LAWC provides counselling, advocacy and support to women and girls over the age of 12 and provided immediate access to service to more than 8,000 women in 2018-19.

NST aims to raise awareness about “violence that manifest as torture by non-state actors—by private individuals, such as spouses, parent(s), relatives, parents’ friends, traffickers, pimps, buyers, pornographers, and others.” The group also lobbies for global legislation and informed services.