Volunteers pitch in as flooding cleanup effort begins in Saint John

The first batch of volunteers organized by the City of Saint John to help those affected by this year’s flood hit the streets Wednesday.

“People need help and it’s the right thing to do,” said volunteer John Albert.

“Saint John is not a big community so I think people are ready and willing to help, you know, when you need help, they’re there to help.”

According to the city almost 75 volunteers have signed up to help dismantle sandbag fortifications and remove any wet parts of affected homes.

The debris is then collected and sorted curbside into different piles. They’ll be picked up on one of four special solid waste collection days over the next few weeks: May 7, May 9, May 14 and May 16.

Albert says helping out at a time like this can be a way to take some of the stress off of those who have experienced flooding, in many cases for the second year in row.

“Oh for the people that this has happened to for sure. For sure and we all think about, whether you were affected by the flood or not, you still think about the people who were affected and it bothers everybody for sure,” he said.

The city is also providing assistance in the form of cleaning supplies, bottled drinking water and well testing kits available at three locations across Saint John for anyone affected by the floods:

KBM Community Centre, 2452 Westfield Road

Peter Murray Arena, 711 Dever Road

Fire Station #8, 608 Millidge Avenue

The city is also looking for more volunteers through the weekend as waters are finally expected to fall below flood stage. That means the 150 or so homes affected by this year’s flooding must begin the process of rebuilding.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up by calling (506) 658-2844 or emailing floodvolunteers@saintjohn.ca.