May 1, 2019 12:46 pm
Updated: May 1, 2019 12:49 pm

Trans-Canada Highway reopens across New Brunswick after week-long flood closure

By Staff The Canadian Press

A damage assessment is being done on Trans-Canada highway following flood.

Morganne Campbell/Global News
The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened across New Brunswick.

The provincial government announced Wednesday that the highway now runs one lane in each direction for a section where flooding had occurred.

Portions of the highway were closed Fredericton and Moncton last Wednesday in response to rising flood waters.

This was the second consecutive year that saw the highway close forcing traffic detours.

The New Brunswick government advised drivers that some exit and entrance ramps will remain closed for clean-up and inspection as water recedes

