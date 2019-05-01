Ex-girlfriend says she loved, trusted man accused of killing Christine Wood

The ex-girlfriend of a man accused of murdering a young indigenous woman says she loved and trusted him while they were together.

Brett Ronald Overby’s ex-girlfriend Shirley Houle took the witness stand Tuesday afternoon, day two of the trial where Overby is accused of second degree murder in the death of Christine Wood.

The 21-year-old woman from Oxford House disappeared in Winnipeg in 2016. Overby has pleaded not guilty.

The two knew each other for about a decade and dated for 9 years. They lived together at that Burrows avenue home. — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) May 1, 2019

Wood and her parents had been staying at the Days Inn hotel in Winnipeg while visiting the city.

Melinda and George Wood left their daughter in the room that evening while running out to get cigarettes. When they arrived back a short time later, they told the court Tuesday she was no longer there.

The Crown alleges she met up with Overby, 32, at his house on Burrows Avenue through the social media dating app Plenty of Fish.

Overby smiling lots at his ex girlfriend… even cracking some slight laughs as Houle recounts some memories of the two when they were dating. — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) May 1, 2019

Witness Siu Wong also testified, admitting to selling Wood cocaine and that they had hung out “less than 50 times” in the years that he knew her.

Wood sent Wong a message on Facebook just before 1 a.m. on the day she disappeared, but Wong said he was in custody for a DUI and didn’t respond until later. She never responded back.

Wong says when he met Christine “she seemed like a nice person.” He’s asked if she was ever aggressive or if she got in fights. He recalls once where she got angry with him, and a time she got into a fight with another girl” but he adds that it never worried him. — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) May 1, 2019

Wood logged into a social media account using an IP address belonging to the person accused in her homicide, the courtroom heard.

In a video played for the jury, Overby told police he didn’t know how Wood managed to use his WiFi and that he didn’t know who she was.

Det. Roy being cross examined by Defence lawyer Sarah Inness. She asks if people lie to police because they are scared… “from my experience… when people lie to us they want to lie about their involvement with something they’ve done” he says. — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) May 1, 2019

Overby told detectives he had given his WiFi password to his neighbours the summer before Wood’s disappearance.

“I never checked to see if they actually got off, so I’m not sure if they’re actually still using it,” he told detectives.

When detectives said Wood’s phone was last connected and used through Overby’s WiFi, he laughed nervously.

“Well, I guess I know why I’m here then.”

The trial is expected to continue for the next two weeks.

