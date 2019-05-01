White City submits proposal to merge with Emerald Park and surrounding areas

The Town of White City has submitted a formal proposal to the Rural Municipality of Edenwold that would see the town and surrounding communities merge into a single city.

Talks of a potential restructure began in the spring of 2018 when White City Mayor Bruce Evans brought the idea to life.

“We’ve listened carefully to all of the feedback from the community and as a result, are moving forward in the process,” Evans said.

“Residents believe this is long-overdue and necessary for co-ordinated future growth and development.”

The merger would involve White City, Emerald Park, adjacent commercial and industrial lands, the residential subdivisions of Escott Estates, Deneve Subdivision, Park Meadows Estates, Meadow Ridge Estates and other rural land.

The RM of Edenwold, which governs Emerald Park and the surrounding area, has been against the idea since it was first proposed.

The idea came out of a White City growth study that projected a massive influx of new residents over the next 25 years.

Currently, there are roughly 3,500 people living in White City. A merger would see a single city population of nearly 5,500.

The Town of White City is holding a public meeting to review the application and hear submissions from the community.

It will be held at the White City Community Centre on June 5 at 7 p.m.