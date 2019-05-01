Protesters gather outside Assembly of First Nations meeting in Edmonton

A group of protesters gathered outside an Edmonton hotel Wednesday, where an Assembly of First Nations meeting was taking place.

Inside the Edmonton Inn & Conference Centre, AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde was addressing a couple hundred delegates at the Four Policies and Nations Building Forum.

Outside the hotel, a large crowd chanted and held up signs.

READ MORE: AFN chief concerned with Saskatchewan minister’s ‘lobbyist’ comment

The protesters are opposed the AFN’s support of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s proposal for a new legal framework for Indigenous people.

One of the concerns appeared to be over what demonstrators called the Canadian government’s “White Paper 2.0.”

The 1969 White Paper (officially entitled Statement of the Government of Canada on Indian policy) was a proposal by Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and his then-Minister of Indian Affairs Jean Chrétien, which would have abolished the Indian Act, and all existing treaties within Canada, and eliminated Indian Status.

Reserve status would have been abolished and the laws of private property imposed in Indigenous communities. The White Paper was met with widespread criticism and its proposal was withdrawn in 1970.

READ MORE: Peterborough activists pushing for change to Indian Act gather outside MP’s office

Wednesday’s protesters argue the AFN doesn’t represent all First Nations people and that they have not been properly consulted about the proposed changes.

The AFN said in tweet that forum delegates were “gathering to discuss the tools required to implement rights and enforce jurisdiction.”

AFN National Chief @PerryBellegarde addresses delegates at the Four Policies and Nations Building Forum stating that only First Nations – the rights holders – can set the path to honouring rights, title, Treaties, and #NationBuilding Watch live here: https://t.co/UnXYu8lnwC pic.twitter.com/IiEx63h8sD — AFN (@AFN_Updates) May 1, 2019

A news release from the AFN said the forum would be looking at ways to advance and deal with obstacles on the four key federal policies that require fundamental change: the Specific Claims policy, the Additions to Reserves policy, the Comprehensive Land Claims policy and the Inherent Right policy.

READ MORE: Why would Jody Wilson-Raybould reject Indigenous Services file? Indian Act at core of issue

Trudeau laid out the proposed framework in April in the federal budget.

The protest appeared to have wrapped up by 12:30 p.m.