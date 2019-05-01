Well-known Vancouver sportswriter Jason Botchford dead at 48

Jason Botchford, a well-known sportswriter who covered the Vancouver Canucks, has died at the age of 48.

Botchford passed away from apparent heart failure, according to a statement from his family.

He rose to prominence as a reporter for The Province, where his column The Provies became essential reading for Canucks fans and media alike. He also made regular appearances on TSN radio and television and co-hosted a Canucks podcast with TSN 1040 reporter Jeff Paterson.

Last year, Botchford left Postmedia to join The Athletic as a senior hockey writer.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

“There was only one Jason, and if he wasn’t your cup of tea, that wasn’t his concern,” read a statement from the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

“He was true to himself, his employers… and perhaps most importantly, his readers and listeners, whose loyalty was returned 10-fold.

“Few of us have engaged a readership as passionate as the following ‘Botch’ had West of the Rockies.”

Following the news, local fans and members of the media took to social media to give their condolences as did current and former Canucks players.

I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Jason Botchford’s passing. A true professional and a kind man. My heartfelt condolences to his family — Elias Pettersson (@_EPettersson) May 1, 2019

Shocked to hear the sad news about Jason Botchford. A well respected journalist I felt that I connected with on a personal level.

Thoughts are with his loved ones in this difficult time. Rest In Peace — Eddie Lack🇸🇪 (@eddielack) May 1, 2019

Deeply saddened by the news of Jason Botchford passing away. Plain and simple Botch was all about the passion. Loved our daily chats at the rink and have tremendous respect for how Botch created his own path and did it his way. #RIPBotch — JAY JANOWER (@JayJanower) May 1, 2019

Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Jason Botchford. The best writer in this city, period. Rest In Peace Botch, thinking of your family today #RIP — Paul Haysom (@PaulHaysom) May 1, 2019

Would like to pass on my deepest condolences to the Botchford family. There are no words to express the right amount of sympathy towards his wife and young children. He will be greatly missed by all of us. — Blake Price (@BlakePriceTSN) May 1, 2019

I am shattered. Just sitting here in a daze. I have lost the best podcasting partner a guy could ask for. Botch was also a friend, colleague, travelling companion & a driving force in #Canucks coverage. So many great memories. My sincerest sympathy to his family. #ripbotch 💔 — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) May 1, 2019

Stunned and saddened by the loss of colleague Jason Botchford. Although we often disagreed, Jason’s talent and passion as a writer were undeniable. His clarity and conviction as a reporter allowed him to connect with readers like few others. My heart goes out to Jason’s family. — Iain MacIntyre (@imacSportsnet) May 1, 2019

I’m stunned & terribly saddened today. Having a lot of trouble processing this news. There are a lot of things people don’t know about Jason Botchford – good things, things that matter. He was my friend. He was a husband & father. My heart hurts for his family. — Scott Rintoul (@ScottRintoul) May 1, 2019