Well-known Vancouver sportswriter Jason Botchford dead at 48

Jason Botchford, a well-known sportswriter who covered the Vancouver Canucks, has died at the age of 48.
Botchford passed away from apparent heart failure, according to a statement from his family.
He rose to prominence as a reporter for The Province, where his column The Provies became essential reading for Canucks fans and media alike. He also made regular appearances on TSN radio and television and co-hosted a Canucks podcast with TSN 1040 reporter Jeff Paterson.
Last year, Botchford left Postmedia to join The Athletic as a senior hockey writer.
He is survived by his wife and three children.
“There was only one Jason, and if he wasn’t your cup of tea, that wasn’t his concern,” read a statement from the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
“He was true to himself, his employers… and perhaps most importantly, his readers and listeners, whose loyalty was returned 10-fold.
“Few of us have engaged a readership as passionate as the following ‘Botch’ had West of the Rockies.”
Following the news, local fans and members of the media took to social media to give their condolences as did current and former Canucks players.
