Paula Abdul announces Las Vegas residency starting this summer

Ahead of an explosive closing performance on Wednesday night’s annual Billboard Awards show, Paula Abdul has revealed plans for her first-ever Las Vegas residency.

The Opposites Attract singer will bring many of her greatest hits and hidden gems to the stage with the Forever Your Girl residency.

Abdul, 56, landed herself a deal with the Flamingo Las Vegas — one that she hopes will make the venue her new home for live performances.

I am excited to finally share that my new Las Vegas Residency, "Forever Your Girl" will begin at @FlamingoVegas beginning this August!! 😄💕 I can't wait to share my music with you at the heart of the Vegas Strip. Tickets on sale this Saturday at https://t.co/4DOe9YamqI ! 💋 xoP pic.twitter.com/0Jc7jKN6ix — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) May 1, 2019

As of this writing, the 20-date residency will kick off on Aug. 13, 2019 and conclude on Jan. 4, 2020.

“I love telling stories through music and dance and engaging with the audience,” Abdul told Billboard.

“I’m taking the essence of the classic choreography that has become part of my legacy, and I want to have a real experience with the audience so they leave knowing me a bit more.”

The Forever Your Girl residency coincides with the 30th anniversary of one of Abdul’s biggest hits, Straight Up. It also marks 31 years since she released the Forever Your Girl album (1988).

“I’m anxious to see how it works out,” said the singer about her upcoming residency, “but I’m thrilled at the opportunity and I’m excited to be housed in one place where people can come and see me.”

The statement continued: “I feel like this is the time to do an intimate, fun and exciting show. I’ve always wanted to be in Las Vegas on the Strip performing. And I feel like Las Vegas is kind of a second home to me.”

She concluded: “I knew it was going to happen one day and I was thrilled that we (were) able to make it work this time.”

Additional details and tour information can be found on the official Paula Abdul website.

Tickets for all Forever Your Girl shows go on sale to the general public starting May 4 at 1 p.m. ET.

An exclusive Ticketmaster presale begins on May 3 at 1 p.m.

Forever Your Girl residency dates

** All shows take place at the Flamingo Las Vegas, in Las Vegas, Nev. **

Aug. 13, 15, 16, 17

Oct. 22, 24, 25, 26

Nov. 26, 28, 29, 30

Dec. 23, 24, 27, 28, 31

Jan. 1, 3, 4

