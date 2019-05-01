Crime
May 1, 2019 11:47 am

Norway House meth suspect still at large, say RCMP

By Online Journalist  Global News
Caressa Ettawacappo

Caressa Ettawacappo

RCMP Manitoba
A A

RCMP are still on the lookout for a suspect after a Norway House raid on Sunday that turned up 18.5 grams of meth.

One person was arrested, but police are still looking for Caressa Ettawacappo, 30, on a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man on meth makes 79 calls to 911 about fake crimes, say police

Anyone with information is asked to call Norway House RCMP at 204-359-6483.

WATCH: Winnipeg cops make million-dollar meth seizure

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Meth
Norway House
Norway House RCMP
RCMP
RCMP Manitoba

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.