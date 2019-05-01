Norway House meth suspect still at large, say RCMP

RCMP are still on the lookout for a suspect after a Norway House raid on Sunday that turned up 18.5 grams of meth.

One person was arrested, but police are still looking for Caressa Ettawacappo, 30, on a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norway House RCMP at 204-359-6483.

