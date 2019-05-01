Halifax council won’t add Afghan war dates to front of city’s main monument

Halifax council has turned down a request to engrave the dates of the Afghan war on a prominent side of the cenotaph in the city’s central square.

The cenotaph in the Grand Parade currently recognizes Canada’s war in Afghanistan on one side.

However, the motion voted on Tuesday night called for the addition of the Afghan mission’s dates to a list facing City Hall.

The cenotaph’s side facing City Hall currently includes the dates of the beginning and end of the First World War, the Second World War and the Korean War.

Coun. David Hendsbee, who brought forward the motion, says he felt disappointed that council wasn’t more “passionate” about further acknowledging the veterans.

However, Sam Austin, who voted against the motion, says there’s limited space left on the front of the monument to add new names of additional wars.

Council voted 8 to 7 in favour of Hendsbee’s motion, but a two thirds majority was required to rescind an earlier vote by council to support a staff recommendation to leave the cenotaph as it is.