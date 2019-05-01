Crime
May 1, 2019 11:30 am
Updated: May 1, 2019 11:54 am

Woman injured after altercation at anti-LGBTQ2 demonstration in Toronto’s Village

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police say an altercation broke out at Toronto's village after a man was making derogatory comments in the area. Police are investigating the incident.

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
A A

One person was injured after an altercation between anti-LGBTQ protesters and members of the LGBTQ community broke out in the city’s Village neighbourhood Tuesday.

Toronto police said they responded to an assault call at around 5:23 p.m. in the area of Church and Wellesley streets.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Anti-LGBTQ2 group petitions magazine’s use of gay couple on cover

Police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante told Global News Wednesday the incident began with a man making derogatory comments in the area. Initially, it was about 20 people involved, but then a crowd gathered and led to an altercation.

She said one male was injured but refused medical treatment, while another female was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The 519, a Toronto community centre for those in the LGBTQ2 community, stated the details of the incident on their Facebook page.

READ MORE: LGBTQ2 Purge survivors urge education, awareness

The centre said the altercation occurred at the northwest corner of the intersection and began almost an hour before police arrived on scene.

It said two people came with microphones and amplifiers to “preach about the sins of queer and trans people,” which led to a bigger crowd of people asking them to leave. People were telling the individuals that their “messages of hate” were not welcomed in their community.

The post said that eventually, the fight escalated to those from the community pushing away the hate pamphlets and attempting to unplug the microphone, while the protester “grabbed at those trying to intervene, pushed them and chased them.”

The 519 said the brawl left someone “bloody” and it took another hour after police’s arrival for the individuals involved to leave the scene.

READ MORE: Tempers flare as counter-protesters outnumber attendees at far-right rally in Toronto

A video posted on Instagram shows the anti-LGBTQ2 pamphlets scattered on the ground as the crowd angrily asks the two protesters to leave the area. The man with the microphone can be seen aggressively yelling back at members of the community while breaking apart his own signs.

The organization is currently asking for anyone who witnessed or has footage of the incident to contact them.

Arrogante said police from 51 Division have also opened an investigation into the incident.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Anti LGBTQ demonstration
Church and Wellesley
Crime
downtown toronto
LGBTQ
The 519
Toronto altercation
Toronto fight
Toronto LGBTQ
Toronto LGBTQ community
Toronto Police
Toronto protest
Toronto's Village

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.