Police investigation blocks rush hour traffic in downtown Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are on scene Wednesday morning on Main St. investigating an incident involving two people.

Officers say they were called to the area around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, saying “two people were impacted in the area.”

Main St. is blocked off in both directions between Logan Ave. and Higgins Ave., as officers continue to investigate.

Morning commuters will have to find a different route, as police expect to be on scene well into the day.

Police aren’t releasing any more information at this time.

Global News will bring more information as it becomes available.