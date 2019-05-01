Hamilton public school board to lay off 99 high school teachers due to provincial funding cuts

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) says it will eliminate 99 school teachers because of recent funding changes imposed by the Doug Ford government.

The revelation was made in a statement on Tuesday night from HWDSB chair Alex Johnstone who said “the Board of Trustees continue to work through a difficult and challenging budget as well as staffing process.”

Johnstone referred to the positions as “redundant” and said “trustees have made all attempts to reduce the local impact of the changes coming from the Ministry.”

The number of teachers to be cut is higher than the 79 the HWDSB suggested to Global News they would eliminate going into a board meeting in early April.

“Trustees have made all attempts to reduce the local impact of the changes coming from the Ministry,” Johnstone said in Tuesday’s statement, “The cuts amount to the equivalent of staffing for more than two full high schools, and impact staff who have been working with the board for up to six years.”

Trustees say Grants for Student Needs (GSNs) announced by Queens Park on Friday were the root of the changes. The grants, according to Johnstone, are how the Ministry provides the majority of operating funding to Ontario’s 72 district school boards.

On Friday, the Ontario government announced 2019-20 school board funding which cut the amount of money school boards will receive per student.

Boards will get an average of $12,246 per pupil in 2019-20 compared to the $12,300 in 2018-2019.

Johnstone says the “reduced funding” for education programs, local priorities, and increased secondary class sizes were included in the boards calculations, as well as local reductions that resulted from school consolidations and declining enrollment.

“These changes negatively affect HWDSB, its employees, students, and families, through the loss of 99 full and part-time high school teaching staff, ” Johnstone said in her statement, “This is the equivalent of staffing of more than two high schools.”

The HWDSB says it will pursue clarification on the Education Ministry’s attrition program in the hopes of ensuring no job loss and a recall of teachers.

A final budget framework is expected in June, which is will likely include a hiring freeze on additional management and executive positions.

We are saddened to inform the community that we notified 99 secondary school teachers that their positions will not exist for the 2019-20 school year at this point in time. Read the full statement from @Alex__Johnstone, Chair of the Board: https://t.co/Bm3L06yOEJ pic.twitter.com/6Ob31xKRBO — HWDSB (@HWDSB) April 30, 2019