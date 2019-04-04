Education
136 staffing reductions expected for 2019-2020 at Hamilton Wentworth District School Board

The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board released its 2019-2020 staffing projections on Thursday afternoon, just as Westdale students joined counterparts across the province in walking out of classes to protest provincial changes to education.

Hamilton’s public school board is poised to eliminate 136 staffing positions because of changes imposed by the provincial government.

The proposed reductions go before Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) trustees at a meeting on Thursday evening and would take effect for the 2019-2020 school year.

Almost two thirds of the lost positions, 79 in total, would affect public high school teachers.

23 educational assistants would also be affected by the reductions.

Board Chair Alex Johnstone says trustees are “extremely disappointed in the direction and the cuts imposed” by Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government, which includes larger class sizes.

Johnstone adds that they “do not take these changes lightly”, calling reductions in staffing allocation “the greatest challenge facing HWDSB at this time.”

The school board’s updated staffing numbers were detailed in a media release on Thursday afternoon, just as students were walking out of classes to protest the provincial government’s changes to education.

Data on staff allocation for 2019-20 presented to HWDSB school board trustees.

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board

