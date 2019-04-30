Canada expected to announce canola farmer support for people struggling under Chinese ban

The federal government is expected to announce support for canola farmers and producers on Wednesday, sources have told Global News.

The support will help farmers and producers who are suffering under the Chinese ban on Canadian canola.

READ MORE: After canola, other Canadian exports see obstacles in trade with China

Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr is also expected to announce new trade missions, which will look to other countries in an effort to diversify trade away from China, sources said.

China has blocked Canadian canola from Richardson International and Viterra, two of Canada‘s biggest farm exporters, saying that shipments had pests.

Other China-bound canola cargoes have been cancelled, forcing exporters to re-sell elsewhere at a discount.

WATCH: Canada’s canola industry calls on government for help

Canadian politicians have said the concerns are baseless, and noted that China detained two Canadians after Canada arrested an executive of Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd in December, at the request of the United States.

READ MORE: China has stopped all canola imports from Canada, industry group says

Details, such as the amount of support the federal government is expected to announce, are not yet known.

Source tells me that Minister Carr will also announce new trade missions. None of those will be to China, but look for other countries. Aim is to diversify trade away from China #cdnpoli #Exclusive #Breaking — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) April 30, 2019

— With files from Reuters