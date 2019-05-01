Rick Zamperin: Former Raptors star Vince Carter isn’t done playing just yet

‘Vinsanity’ isn’t over yet.

Vince Carter has announced that he plans to play in an NBA record 22nd season in 2019-20.

It’s not clear if the 42-year-old will return to the Atlanta Hawks, where he played in 76 games this past season and averaged 7.4 points per game.

New Episode Alert!!!🚨 We are back just the 3 of us talking about the end of the year for the Hawks and some playoff talk……https://t.co/QqEyXNBgCp pic.twitter.com/N0O2hKIQMZ — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) April 30, 2019

Carter has played for eight teams over the past 21 years: Atlanta, Sacramento, Memphis, Dallas, Phoenix, Orlando, New Jersey, and, most notably, Toronto.

The future Hall of Famer spent the first six-plus years with the Raptors and rose to superstar status after he wowed the basketball world by winning the 2000 NBA slam dunk contest in Oakland.

READ MORE: ‘Vinsanity’ returns: NBA mixtape celebrates Vince Carter’s Raptor highlight reel

Few people remember that the North Carolina product was drafted in 1998 by the Golden State Warriors, one selection after Toronto selected Antawn Jamison — before they flipped the two players.

Jamison went on to play for 16 years in the league before retiring in 2013-14, but his career pales in comparison to Carter’s.

Carter, an eight-time all-star, ranks 23rd on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 25,430 career points.

READ MORE: Raptors regroup after Game 2 loss to Sixers

I can’t imagine what the Raptors franchise would look like today were it not for the exploits of ‘Air Canada.’

From a fan standpoint, it would be incredible if the Raps brought ‘Vinsanity’ back, but don’t expect a championship contending team like Toronto to make that move.