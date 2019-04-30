City to close parts of Bayview Road in Constance Bay as flood waters rise

The city is again boosting its call for residents of Constance Bay to evacuate the area as it plans to close one of the main roads to the most-affected areas.

At a press conference at city hall on Tuesday, city staff announced that they will be closing Bayview Road between the addresses of 536 and 1062 at 7 p.m. Tuesday night until flood waters recede as they have reached dangerous levels over top of the road.

According to the city, the water is currently 30 cm higher than they were in 2017 and they say that once the road is closed power to the area will be shut off.

While drinking water remains unaffected as the purification plants hold strong. the city is beginning to keep their eye on wastewater in the city, specifically in the Churchill neighbourhood.

The city encourages those who live in that area to not shower for the time being and the city says it will begin setting up shower and washroom facilities for people to use in the interim until the flood waters recede.

As for those in Constance Bay, which rose 25 centimetres between Monday and Tuesday, there’s no telling what the damage will be in the area until the waters recede.

Area councillor Eli El-Chantiry says that despite that, they will continue to fight to save as many homes as they can.

“We are fighting against mother nature and I’m not sure who is going to win at the end of the day but I have to tell you it’s not for a lack of effort,” El-Chantiry said. “If we save five extra homes than we did in 2017 that means we won. We didn’t win the war, but we won the battle.“

More than 100 soldiers are on the ground helping in the fight. One of them is Cpl. Stuart McMahon. Now based out of Petawawa, McMahon lived in Ottawa for nearly seven years and knows the area of Constance Bay well. He arrived in the area on Monday, and while shocked at the flooding, McMahon said he is happy to be able to help.

“It is something positive we can bring back to Canada. It’s why I wear the uniform. It’s why we go in day in and day out for our job. To actually do it is great,” he said.

With files from Rebecca Lindell