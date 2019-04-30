2.6% property tax increase passed by Edmonton city council

On Tuesday, Edmonton councillors finalized and passed the annual budget, confirming property owners will see a 2.6 per cent tax increase to cover costs.

More funding was added to revitalize Alberta Avenue and Jasper Place, to cover some animal control services and to address the old Northlands building and Exhibition Lands.

“There will be some costs and then there will be some recovery. It’s really a cash-flow issue here in addition to an obligation to secure the site,” Mayor Don Iveson said.

City council approved some additional spending items but only ones the mayor said the city can afford due to some additional money in the bank.

“Growth of the property tax base was a little bit bigger than expected and so that offset some other costs and, in the end, it comes out in the wash,” Iveson said. “Really, it created space in future years because of our smoothing strategy. But it’s good news and it gave us additional flexibility over the four-year cycle.”

Once the provincial education tax is blended in, Edmonton taxpayers will be looking at an increase of 2.7 per cent.

— With files from Scott Johnston