Lethbridge police investigating after masked man wearing ski goggles robbed 2 stores

Police in Lethbridge said Tuesday a man wearing a hoodie, balaclava and ski goggles used a weapon to rob two different businesses Sunday and Monday.

On April 28 at approximately 11 p.m., police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Co-op gas bar along the 300 block of University Drive.

Officers determined a man wearing this disguise went inside the business, pulled out a weapon and demanded cash. He ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

On April 29 at approximately 10:22 p.m., police responded to a report of a similar robbery at Urban Cellars along Mic Mac Boulevard. Police said a man wearing the same disguise went inside the business, pulled out a weapon and demanded cash. Again, he ran away after getting the money.

No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing, Lethbridge police said.

Officers said the same weapon was used in both incidents but they wouldn’t say what kind of weapon it was.

The suspect in both robberies is described as man, about 5’8 to 5’11 tall with an average to athletic build. He was wearing an Under Armour hoodie with lime green accents and light-coloured pants. In both cases the hood was up, his face was covered with the mask and goggles.

Anyone who was in the area of either robbery and saw anything suspicious is asked to call police at 403-328-4444.