Charges laid in violent Lethbridge liquor store robbery that saw knife held to employee’s throat

A 34-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after a woman working at a Lethbridge liquor store had a knife held to her throat during a violent robbery Thursday night.

Police said a man who was armed with a knife and wearing a bag over his head walked into a liquor store in the 1200-block of 8 Avenue N. shortly after 7 p.m. He demanded an employee, who was working alone, hand him over money.

According to police, the suspect then “pinned the 51-year-old woman up against a wall, held a knife to her throat and threatened her before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

They said the woman was not hurt.

The incident was captured on video by a surveillance camera and officers later found a man who matched a suspect description nearby.

Kyle John Thurlow, 34, of Lethbridge, is charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, wearing a disguise during an indictable offence and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Thurlow remains in custody.

Related Arrest made in violent rural central Alberta robbery