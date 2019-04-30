SIU investigating London police after man injured during apprehension under Mental Health Act

London police are releasing few details but say the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate to probe an incident at an east London motel.

According to police, officers were called to a disturbance shortly before 11 a.m. Monday and a man, 48, was injured “during a struggle while being apprehended under the Mental Health Act.”

Police say the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

No other information has been released regarding the severity of the man’s injuries or how many officers were involved.

The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates incidents involving police that results in death, serious injuries or allegations of sexual assault.