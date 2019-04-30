Vancouver police investigating afternoon stabbing in Andy Livingstone Park

A man is in hospital after a stabbing in a downtown Vancouver park late Monday afternoon.

Vancouver police said the incident happened around 4:30pm in Andy Livingstone Park, near Carrall Street and Expo Boulevard.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A witness told Global News they were just feet away from the victim when the incident occurred and turned around to see a man bleeding on the ground. It appeared he’d been stabbed in the neck, the witness said.

Police said no arrests have been made in the case, and it is still early in the investigation.

More to come…

