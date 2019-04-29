1 stabbed, 2 arrested after rush-hour fight at Calgary CTrain station

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed at the Victoria Park-Stampede LRT Station on Monday, according to police.

First responders were called to the train platform at 5:14 p.m. and attempted to break up a fight involving multiple people.

At least two people were arrested, police said.

EMS said the victim was a man in his 40s and that he was in serious but stable condition.

Police said the fight and stabbing were targeted and no one else was hurt in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.