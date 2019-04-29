Settlement reached in Manitoba man’s wrongful conviction lawsuit

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit brought by a Manitoba man who spent 14 years in prison before he was formally acquitted.

Manitoba’s justice department says an agreement has been reached with Kyle Unger, but terms of the deal are confidential.

Unger was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of

Brigitte Grenier after a rock concert south of Winnipeg in 1990.

In 2005, DNA tests showed a hair found on Grenier’s body, which

an RCMP expert had testified belonged to Unger, actually came from someone else.

It was the only physical evidence linking Unger to the crime, and the federal Justice minister determined Unger’s conviction was a

likely miscarriage of justice.

After being released in 2009, Unger sued the Manitoba government,

the RCMP and others for $14.5 million.